Veteran Lincoln exec seeing success with new company

That was two years ago, and Kanter and McCashland have been developing their product, partnering with a roster of clients that includes dozens of mid-market, fast-growth companies, as well as multiple Fortune 1000 firms, to test it out.

Those clients' use of AuctusIQ's technology platform have validated its ability to grow revenue through sales performance optimization, the company said last month in a news release officially launching the platform, which is built on using analytics and artificial intelligence to help companies find the right sales talent, and then giving that talent personalized coaching and feedback to help improve results.

"Our platform is based on years of studying what differentiates the best salespeople from the rest and examining how leaders turn that competitive advantage into growth,” McCashland, who is the company's chief officer of science and strategy, said in the news release.

In an interview, Kanter said the company has already seen rapid growth, with sales doubling each of its first two years.

And he expects a two to threefold increase in revenue in the near future, "just based on the success we're having with our current clients."

Those clients are seeing the value of AuctusIQ's product.