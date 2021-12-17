'Very historic moment': Initial rules approved for Nebraska casinos

The site would have a 35,000-40,000-square-foot building for a casino and simulcasting operations and a 5/8-mile quarter horse race track. Hastings horse races currently take place at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Plans at Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, several restaurants and other amenities such as a spa.

McNally said Friday that plans are to eventually rename the race track portion of the development Legacy Downs.

There also have been proposals announced for new tracks in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York, all of which are likely to seek casino licenses as well.

Operators of the existing tracks have said they don't believe the state can support more than about six casinos, and they have expressed worries that approving additional casinos could lead to market saturation, especially if casinos are too close together.

Even some of those proposing new casinos don't believe there's room for all 12 that have been proposed.

Global Gaming Nebraska's Boyd said earlier this month that he believes the state can support eight to 10 casinos.