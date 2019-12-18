Verizon Wireless users report outages

Verizon Wireless users across the country were reporting problems with their service Wednesday, but the company said the problem was fixed.
The company said in a tweet that some wireless customers "experienced a dialing error" when trying to make long-distance calls to landlines. "This issue was resolved at 6:30 a.m. ET. We apologize for any inconvenience."
However, customers also were reporting other issues, such as having trouble receiving inbound calls or sending or receiving texts.
An outage map on the website Down Detector showed that customers in Nebraska were among those affected.