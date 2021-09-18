Venture fund formed to invest in Nebraska-based ag startups

The fund is looking to make "seed-stage" investments in a number of ag-tech companies not only in Nebraska but across the Midwest over the next five years. Seed-stage investments target companies in their early stages, and they usually represent the first round of outside investment from people who don't have some connection to a company or its founders.

“We’ve built a strong bench full of people from the front lines of agriculture across the Midwest who are eager to provide advice and be first customers, advisors and mentors to these entrepreneurs," said Mike Jung, Burlington Capital Ag-Venture’s other managing director and CEO of Burlington Capital International.

The fund plans to partner with many local, regional and national ag-tech accelerators and incubators. One of those partnerships, with The Combine, Invest Nebraska’s AgTech incubator at Nebraska Innovation Campus, has already borne fruit.

Williamson said Burlington Capital Ag-Venture has invested in two companies based at The Combine, Birds Eye Robotics and Marble Technologies.

Birds Eye, which used to be called Dynamic Motion, is the brainchild of Scott Niewohner of Herman. He developed a robot that can break up bedding and remove dead birds in large poultry houses.