Valentino's opens new location in south Lincoln, closes SouthPointe store

val's

Valentino's has opened a new carryout and delivery location at 1501 Pine Lake Road.

 Matt Olberding

Valentino's has opened a new location in southwest Lincoln.

The carryout and delivery location at 1501 Pine Lake Road opened earlier this month. It replaces the pizza chain's location at 2820 Pine Lake Road, which permanently closed.

That location, which opened in 2017, had closed its dining room during the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened it.

 

