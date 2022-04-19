Valentino's opens new location in south Lincoln, closes SouthPointe store

Valentino's has opened a new location in southwest Lincoln.
The carryout and delivery location at 1501 Pine Lake Road opened earlier this month. It replaces the pizza chain's location at 2820 Pine Lake Road, which permanently closed.
That location, which opened in 2017, had closed its dining room during the coronavirus pandemic and never reopened it.
25 pizza places to try in Lincoln
Yia Yia's
Yia Yia's has locations at 70th and Van Dorn and downtown near O Street and Centennial Mall. Yia Yia's offers build-your-own pizza by the slice.
Journal Star file photo
The Isles
The Isles: The vegetarian is on the right, with the Leaning Tower of Pizza deluxe pizza at left. The Isles is at 6232 Havelock Ave.
Journal Star file photo
Piezano's
The Caesar's Pie (back) and chicken tuscany pizza are featured on the Piezano's menu.
Piezano's is at 2740 South St.
JEFF KORBELIK/Journal Star file
MoMo Pizzeria
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante -- 7701 Pioneers Blvd. The Italian restaurant specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas -- a kind of pie with a thin, airy crumb for a substantial chew -- that range from traditional to unique. The prosciutto and egg is a customer favorite.
Journal Star file photo
Mellow Mushroom
The Thai Dyed (left) and the Maui Wowie are specialty pizzas at Mellow Mushroom.
Mellow Mushroom is at 601 R St.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Valentino's
Deluxe pepperoni pizza and Boulevard beer are among the offerings at Valentino's. Valentino's has numerous carryout locations as well as a restaurant at 3457 Holdrege St.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star
Lazzari's
Lazzari's Pizza is at 4701 Old Cheney and features New York-style pizza.
Courtesy photo
Blaze Pizza
Customers can choose from four sauces, seven cheeses, eight meats, 17 vegetables and seven finishes to build their own pizza at
Blaze, 1317 Q St.
Journal Star file photo
Patty's Pub
Patty's Pub is at 311 N. Cotner Blvd.
Courtesy photo
Ramos Pizza
Ramos Pizza is at 48th and Normal.
Courtesy photo
Big Sal's
Big Sal's is at 838 N. 27th St.
Big Sal's Facebook photo
Huskerville
Huskerville's menu includes the Medal of Honor pizza (right) with pepperoni, ham, beef, italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives and The General pizza with chicken covered in a creamy alfredo sauce. The bar and restaurant is at 2805 N.W. 48th St.
Journal Star file photo
DaVinci's
DaVinci's has multiple Lincoln locations, all serving pizza, pasta and sandwiches.
Journal Star file photo
Godfather's Pizza
Godfather's Pizza may have been founded in Omaha, but you can get their pizza right here in Lincoln at 33rd and O.
Godfather's Pizza
Toppers Pizza
Toppers Pizza's Field Training Specialist Ryan Tepsa removes a pair of pizzas from the oven. Toppers is at 1226 P St.
Journal Star file photo
Old Chicago
Old Chicago is at SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th and Pine Lake.
Old Chicago Facebook page
The Garage
A 12-inch meat lovers supreme pizza is on the menu at The Garage, a bar and restaurant at 48th and Nebraska 2.
Journal Star file photo
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken menu includes "The Boss" pizza (left), a three-piece mixed chicken dinner and "Star City" pizza. The restaurant is located at 1000 Saunders Ave.
Journal Star file photo
Rosie's Bar and Grill
Menus items include the House pizza at Rosie's Bar and Grill that was previously the Road House. Rosie's now has two locations, 1501 Center Park Road and downtown at 10th and P streets.
Journal Star file photo
Pickleman's
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is known for its sandwiches and pizzas, including the Asiago chicken pizza (front) and Pickleman's Italian Club (back). Pickleman's is at Centennial Mall and O streets.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House
SchillingBridge's supreme pizza pasta is made with pepperoni, sausage, red peppers and cheese. SchillingBridge is at 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Casey's
The supreme is one of the specialty pizzas at Casey's General Store, which has locations throughout Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut has carryout locations throughout Lincoln.
LJS file photo
CiCi's Pizza
CiCi's Pizza serves its pizza buffet style as well as offering takeout. CiCi's is at 5100 N. 27th St.
Journal Star file photo
Pizza Ranch
Pizza Ranch's "Stampede" features Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, mushrooms, green and black olives, onions and green peppers. Pizza Ranch is at 8420 Lexington Ave.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
