Vacated Lincoln fire station could go up for sale

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of a plan that would make the former Lincoln Fire & Rescue station at 84th and South streets surplus property.

The designation, which will have to be approved by the City Council, will allow the city to sell the property to interested buyers.

The site, which was the former home to Fire Station 12, has been vacant since the fall of 2019, when the station was relocated to a new building at 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Assistant Fire Chief Pat Borer told the Journal Star last month that both he and a representative of the city's Urban Development Department had been approached by people interested in the 1.65-acre site, but he did not know what any of their plans are.

A Planning Department staff report says the fire station could be redeveloped as a residence but that commercial development might be more appropriate for the site because there is a natural gas pipeline running through it. Under the city's Pipeline Planning Area rules, new residential development must be located at least 175 feet from any existing pipelines, but there is no such prohibition on commercial development.

In other action Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of an annexation and zoning change of land at West Pioneers Boulevard and South Folsom Street.

The annexation includes more than 61 acres, while the zoning change covers about 47 acres that includes Hope Reformed Church and adjacent land that would be developed into hundreds of housing units and a small amount of commercial space.

Hoppe Development plans to build 650 apartments, town homes and single-family homes on the site, along with about 15,000 square feet of commercial space. About 170 of the units would be designated as affordable.

On Monday, the City Council approved $18 million in housing revenue bonds for the project, called Foxtail Meadows, a first step necessary for Hoppe to apply for federal affordable housing tax credits.

