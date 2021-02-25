Utilities customers in some small Nebraska towns bracing for big bills after cold snap

Amanda Scott, public-information manager for the city of Hastings, said it, too, pulled gas from storage to help deal with demand and cut down on its need to buy "swing gas," or gas that it buys a few days in advance of an expected spike in demand.

Scott said it's not clear how much more customers will pay.

"We aren’t quite ready to speculate on what customers will see on their bills yet, because we are still working out what we can to help with that burden before they ever see their bill," Scott said in an email. "But without any intervention from the Utilities Department, those higher swing prices during that cold snap would definitely have an effect on their bills."

Black Hills says usage will affect bill

Black Hills Energy, in a news release issued Tuesday, seemed to suggest its several hundred thousand Nebraska customers, including those in Lincoln, will not see huge spikes on their bills, despite what it said were the largest natural gas price increases in the past 20 years.

The energy company said customers will almost certainly see higher bills because of increased usage, but any increases will not be because of the higher price of natural gas.