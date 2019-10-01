Uribe Refuse’s RecycleLink division, which has provided curbside service for Journal Star recycling customers since 2017, is acquiring the remainder of the business.
Uribe is taking over billing and customer service, the last parts of the business that had been handled by the Journal Star. Uribe says customers will see no change in service, continuing to have pickup on their current days and using their current bins.
Journal Star Recycling customers are receiving letters with additional information from Uribe.