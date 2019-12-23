UP appeals decision on reinstating engineer who defecated on train car

In December 2018, the arbitrator issued a final ruling that said the termination was "excessive discipline," and that the railroad should have required the engineer to undergo a medical and psychological evaluation and then disciplined him if he was found fit for duty.

Union Pacific then filed a lawsuit defending its right to fire the engineer.

In his ruling upholding the arbitrator's decision, Judge Brian Buescher said he disagreed with it and was "puzzled" by the arbitrator's conclusion.

However, Buescher wrote that the law did not allow him to consider the merits of the arbitration board's decision, but only whether that decision fell within its discretion under the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement between the railroad and the union. Union Pacific presented no evidence showing the arbitrator's decision was not within its discretion, he wrote.

"The behavior in question does not align with our values and should not be tolerated," a Union Pacific spokeswoman told the Journal Star.

