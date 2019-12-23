UP appeals decision on reinstating engineer who defecated on train car

Union Pacific has appealed a judge's ruling ordering it to reinstate an engineer who defecated on the exterior of a train car.
The Omaha-based railroad filed the appeal Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.
The appeal stems from a district court judge's ruling last month that upheld an arbitrator's ruling that Union Pacific should reinstate engineer Matthew Lebsack.
According to court documents, Lebsack admitted that, during a November 2016 train stop, he defecated on a knuckle connecting a locomotive and box car, threw feces-covered tissue out the window of the locomotive, then later informed his manager that he left a "present." In addition, he also twice extended his middle finger to a security camera on the train.
After a January 2017 disciplinary hearing, at which Lebsack apologized and blamed his behavior on physical and mental health issues, the railroad terminated him, arguing that he violated a rule prohibiting conduct that is "negligent, insubordinate, dishonest, immoral, quarrelsome or discourteous."
The union representing the engineer, the International Association of Sheet Metal Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division, appealed the termination. Union Pacific subsequently denied the appeal, and the matter was sent to an arbitration panel.
In December 2018, the arbitrator issued a final ruling that said the termination was "excessive discipline," and that the railroad should have required the engineer to undergo a medical and psychological evaluation and then disciplined him if he was found fit for duty.
Union Pacific then filed a lawsuit defending its right to fire the engineer.
In his ruling upholding the arbitrator's decision, Judge Brian Buescher said he disagreed with it and was "puzzled" by the arbitrator's conclusion.
However, Buescher wrote that the law did not allow him to consider the merits of the arbitration board's decision, but only whether that decision fell within its discretion under the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement between the railroad and the union. Union Pacific presented no evidence showing the arbitrator's decision was not within its discretion, he wrote.
"The behavior in question does not align with our values and should not be tolerated," a Union Pacific spokeswoman told the Journal Star.
