UNL's Business Confidence Index falls in February

Business expectations moderated in February, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The expectations component of the state's Business Confidence Index fell from a value of 119.3 in January to 111.7 in February.

“Moderate expectations suggest that businesses are planning for economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months, but not the rapid growth implied by January expectations,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be the top business concern, with 28% of survey respondents mentioning it. Another 23% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19. Supply issues also were a factor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.