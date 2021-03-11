UNL's Business Confidence Index falls in February

Business expectations moderated in February, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The expectations component of the state's Business Confidence Index fell from a value of 119.3 in January to 111.7 in February.
“Moderate expectations suggest that businesses are planning for economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months, but not the rapid growth implied by January expectations,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to be the top business concern, with 28% of survey respondents mentioning it. Another 23% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19. Supply issues also were a factor.
Top business stories: Virus toll on jobs
This was the first story I wrote that took a look at the economic toll the virus was taking on Lincoln.
Top business stories: Internet services strained
This was another story that looked at how COVID-19 had altered the working world in Lincoln.
Top business stories: Food supply breaks down
This is one of the most fascinating ag stories I’ve ever written, and it showed how one shock like COVID-19 can completely disrupt our food supply.
Top business stories: Downtown cubicles empty
This was a good, in-depth look at why downtown Lincoln remains relatively quiet.
Top business stories: Sign of the times
This was just a fun story that showed how one business saw huge demand during the pandemic.