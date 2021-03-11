 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL's Business Confidence Index falls in February
View Comments

UNL's Business Confidence Index falls in February

{{featured_button_text}}

Business expectations moderated in February, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The expectations component of the state's Business Confidence Index fell from a value of 119.3 in January to 111.7 in February.

“Moderate expectations suggest that businesses are planning for economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months, but not the rapid growth implied by January expectations,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be the top business concern, with 28% of survey respondents mentioning it. Another 23% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19. Supply issues also were a factor.

Business logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News