You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNL survey shows confidence remains high
View Comments

UNL survey shows confidence remains high

{{featured_button_text}}

Consumer and business confidence remained solid in Nebraska during February, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Business confidence stood at 111.1 in February, which is far above the neutral level and similar to the reading of 110.2 in January.

Consumer confidence stood at 107.9 in February, also far above the neutral level of 100, although it was down considerably from the 115.8 observed in January.

“While the confidence readings are encouraging, it is important to remember that most surveys were received in early or mid-February,” Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said in a news release. “If growing concerns about the Covid 19 Virus will impact Nebraska confidence, that will not be reflected until March survey results.”

Coronavirus outbreak affecting some Lincoln businesses
State bank profits fall slightly in 2019 but still top $1B
Business logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News