UNL survey shows confidence remains high

Consumer and business confidence remained solid in Nebraska during February, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Business confidence stood at 111.1 in February, which is far above the neutral level and similar to the reading of 110.2 in January.

Consumer confidence stood at 107.9 in February, also far above the neutral level of 100, although it was down considerably from the 115.8 observed in January.

“While the confidence readings are encouraging, it is important to remember that most surveys were received in early or mid-February,” Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director, said in a news release. “If growing concerns about the Covid 19 Virus will impact Nebraska confidence, that will not be reflected until March survey results.”

