UNL survey shows business confidence was mixed in August

Nebraska business confidence was mixed again in August, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Business Confidence Index — Nebraska had a value of 89.7 in August, which is well below the neutral level of 100.

The aggregate index value, however, reflects a significant difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next 6 months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was far below the neutral level at 73. The expectations sub-index, by contrast, was above the neutral level, at 106.4.

“Business expectations were positive in August,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director. “More businesses reported plans to increase employment than reported plans to decrease it.”

The coronavirus pandemic and customer demand in general were the primary concerns for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-five percent mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern, due to its impact on customer demand and business operations. Another 27% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.

