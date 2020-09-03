 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL survey shows business confidence was mixed in August
View Comments

UNL survey shows business confidence was mixed in August

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska business confidence was mixed again in August, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Business Confidence Index — Nebraska had a value of 89.7 in August, which is well below the neutral level of 100.

NPPD won't use hydrogen from Monolith plant

The aggregate index value, however, reflects a significant difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next 6 months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was far below the neutral level at 73. The expectations sub-index, by contrast, was above the neutral level, at 106.4.

“Business expectations were positive in August,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as Bureau director. “More businesses reported plans to increase employment than reported plans to decrease it.”

The coronavirus pandemic and customer demand in general were the primary concerns for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-five percent mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern, due to its impact on customer demand and business operations. Another 27% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.

Watch Now: Madonna breaks ground on largest expansion in history
Black Hills rates to go up next week in Nebraska
Allo continues to be among fastest internet providers
Business logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News