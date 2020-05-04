You are the owner of this article.
UNL program asks for donations to continue hand sanitizer production
UNL program asks for donations to continue hand sanitizer production

Ethanol sanitizer

Jan Tenbensel, chair of the Nebraska Ethanol Board, directs Russell Parde in the production of hand sanitizer at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The ingredients are mixed with ethanol in an outdoor area as part of the collaborative project.

 Craig Chandler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln program that provides free hand sanitizer to Nebraska health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is asking for donations from the public to help fund their efforts. 

The program, which works in conjunction with the Nebraska ethanol industry, has provided more than 45,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to more than 500 facilities across the state according to the University of Nebraska Foundation. The university has been producing the hand sanitizer at the Food Processing Center on UNL's Innovation Campus since April.

The ethanol industry in the state has been donating its product to help create the hand sanitizer. Green Plains Inc. has donated more than 95% of the ethanol used so far. 

University officials are hopeful that donations from the public will help them continue the program for as long as the product is needed. 

“With the start of this crowdfunding effort, we’re hoping even more people will step up to help so we can continue the needed production and protect Nebraska’s first responders, health care providers and others,” said Terry Howell Jr., executive director of the UNL Food Processing Center.

Members of the public can donate to the program at nufoundation.org/handsanitizer. The campaign has a $25,000 goal that it hopes to meet by May 30. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.



