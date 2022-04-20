UNL economic indicator up again in March

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again in March, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, expanded by 0.89%, marking the fifth increase in the past six months.

That suggests there will be "solid" economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months, said economist Eric Thompson, who is director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.

The leading indicator improved for two primary reasons, he said. First, there was another decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance during March, suggesting continued strength in the state labor market.

Second, businesses were confident. Respondents to the March Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

“Confident Nebraska businesses continue to expand employment, despite challenges in finding workers,” according to Thompson.

One area of concern is building permits for single-family homes, as permits declined during March, he said.

