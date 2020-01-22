UNL economic indicator rises in December

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 1.10%.

Economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the increase signals "modest" growth in the state through June.

Thompson said strong business expectations were a main reason for the increase. Respondents to the December Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

A rebound in building permits for single-family homes also contributed to the rising indicator.

