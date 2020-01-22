You are the owner of this article.
UNL economic indicator rises in December
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 1.10%.

Economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the increase signals "modest" growth in the state through June.

Thompson said strong business expectations were a main reason for the increase. Respondents to the December Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

A rebound in building permits for single-family homes also contributed to the rising indicator.

