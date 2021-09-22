UNL economic indicator rises in August

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in August, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future. rose by 0.79%, reversing a small decline of 0.20% in July.

“The rising indicator suggests that the Nebraska economy will continue to grow through the first quarter of 2022,” said economist Dr. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research and K.H. Nelson Professor of Economics.

The six components of Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked. Three of the six components rose during August, while the other three changed little.

“The leading indicator improved due to an increase in manufacturing and construction activity and strong expectations among businesses in general," Thompson said.

