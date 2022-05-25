UNL economic indicator rises in April

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose sharply in April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, expanded by 1.85% during the month.

“The April increase is the third-consecutive improvement, suggesting that the Nebraska economy will continue to expand through the fourth quarter of 2022,” said economist Dr. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research.

The leading indicator improved for three primary reasons, including a sharp increase in airline passenger counts during April, Thompson said. There also was a decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance during the month.

Many respondents to the April Survey of Nebraska Business reported that finding workers is the biggest challenge faced by their business, but the survey respondents also were confident about the future, reporting plans to expand both sales and employment over the next six months.

