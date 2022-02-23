UNL economic indicator rises again in January

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in January, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased by 0.58% during the month

“The indicator has improved steadily for four consecutive months, suggesting moderate economic growth in Nebraska through the summer of 2022,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.

The leading indicator improved for three primary reasons, Thompson said, with the first being positive business expectations.

Respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Businesses reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

“With demand growing, businesses remain confident about growth despite supply chain challenges,” said Thompson.

There also was another decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance during January, and Nebraska businesses competing in international markets benefited from a decline in value of the U.S. dollar, he said.

