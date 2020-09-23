 Skip to main content
UNL economic indicator rises again in August
UNL economic indicator rises again in August

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again last month, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The August leading indicator rose by 0.85%, the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

“The Nebraska economy continues to recover from its sharp decline in March and April, but the pace of recovery remains modest,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Most components of the index were positive in August.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance dropped during the month, and there also was a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar, which helps businesses that export. Airline passenger counts and building permits for single-family homes also grew during August, but the pace of improvement slowed considerably.

Finally, while there was a drop in manufacturing hours worked, business expectations were positive during August. Respondents to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase employment and sales over the next six months.

