UNL economic indicator plunges for second straight month

An index that measures economic activity in Nebraska fell sharply in April for the second straight month.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, fell by 5.57% in April, slightly less than the 7.07% drop in March.

Still, Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the March and April declines are the largest in the eight-year history of the indicator.

All components of the leading economic indicator dropped during April, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the state economy. The broad-based decline included cyclically important sectors such as manufacturing and housing construction. There also was an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, which creates challenges for agriculture and other export-oriented industries. Initial claims for unemployment insurance also remained elevated during April.

“The Nebraska economy should bounce back strongly,” Thompson said. “But, the sharp and broad-based decline in the leading indicator suggests that the Nebraska economy will likely be smaller at the end of 2020 than it was at the beginning of the year.”