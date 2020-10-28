UNL economic indicator increases slightly in September

Nebraska's economy continued to improve modestly in September, according to the latest leading economic indicator from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The September leading indicator rose by just 0.09% during the month, impacted by a decline in manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes during September. The decline in manufacturing hours was the third consecutive monthly decrease.

“The Nebraska economy will continue to recover from the recession, but the pace of recovery is expected to slow during over the winter,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Other components of the leading indicator improved during the month. Business expectations were positive, with respondents to the September Survey of Nebraska Business reporting plans to increase employment and sales over the next six months.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance also dropped during September, along with the value of the U.S. dollar. Finally, there was a modest improvement in airline passenger counts in Nebraska during September.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.