UNL economic indicator increases in November

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in November for the second month in a row, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased sharply by 0.96% last month. That followed a 0.61% gain in October after the indicator had declined in September.

“The indicator has risen for two consecutive months, suggesting that moderate economic growth will continue in Nebraska during the second quarter of 2022,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The six components of Nebraska’s leading economic indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked, and most components rose during November.

