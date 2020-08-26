UNL economic indicator increases again in July

“The Nebraska economy continues to recover from its sharp decline in March and April, but the pace of recovery appears to have moderated,” economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said in a news release.

Airline passenger counts continued to improve during July, and building permits for single-family homes rose. There also was a drop in the value of the U.S. dollar, which should improve the competitiveness of Nebraska businesses which export. However, manufacturing hours declined during July while initial claims for unemployment insurance remained elevated, at near June levels. Business expectations were positive, with slightly more businesses than not saying they expect to increase employment and sales over the next six months.