UNL economic indicator falls in January

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell slightly during January 2020, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, fell by 0.15%.

“The January decline followed a sharp increase during December 2019,” economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said in a news release. “Taken together, the two monthly results suggest moderate growth in the Nebraska economy through mid-2020.”

Thompson cited a drop in airline passenger enplanements and an increase in initial claims for unemployment insurance as drivers of the slight January decline in the index.

At the same time, Nebraska businesses maintained a positive outlook, with respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Business reporting plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

