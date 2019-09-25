Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell sharply in August, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator, a composite of factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, fell by 1.89%. The August drop reversed a strong 2.51% increase during July.
“Taken together, results from the last two months suggest modest economic growth in Nebraska at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.
Thompson said five of the six index components fell during the month, with business expectations the only positive note. Respondents to the August Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.