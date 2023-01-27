UNL economic indicator declines, suggesting slow growth for Nebraska

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index continued its up and down performance in December.
Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator fell 0.03% last month, according to the most recent report from UNL's Bureau of Business Research.
CNN reports that the United States economy expanded again in the fourth quarter, showing solid growth to end 2022.
The indicator, which is designed to predict economic growth six months into the future, has now bounced back and forth between growth and decline over the past four months, although it has declined four times in the past six months.
“The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will be limited growth in the Nebraska economy in the first half of 2023,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.
The Leading Economic Indicator has six components: business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.
Three of those components worsened during December. Airline passenger counts fell in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, initial claims for unemployment insurance rose and building permits for single-family homes declined amid higher interest rates.
U.S. States With the Largest Increase in Labor Productivity Over the Last Decade
After an apparent boom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, labor productivity in the U.S. economy has been underwhelming since. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported declining
labor productivity for three of the last five quarters, and the most recent report only found growth of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022.
The dramatic increase in productivity during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic was in part a function of
which workers were working. Jobs that have lower levels of labor productivity—measured as real output per labor hour—were more likely to confront layoffs or reductions in hours. In contrast, jobs in fields that are measured as highly economically productive often transitioned more easily to remote work.
Now, many companies in productive fields are shedding workers. Major companies like Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft—which operate in the technology field, a field that generates a high amount of outputs relative to labor costs—have announced
large layoffs in 2022. Simultaneously, the labor market remains tight in other industries that are not as economically productive.
These trends in the composition and productivity of the labor market are significant indicators for the U.S. economy. Producing more goods and services with less labor helps businesses generate profit, expands choices and lowers prices for consumers, and can theoretically raise wages for workers. However, on the latter count, data shows that the relationship between productivity and wage growth has become weaker over time.
Productivity and wages have steadily diverged since the 1970s
From the 1940s to the early 1970s, steady growth in labor productivity tracked closely with growth in real hourly compensation. However, over the last half-century, the rate of growth for labor productivity has continued to increase, while wage growth has stagnated. As a result, there is now a gap between productivity and wages. While productivity has grown by nearly 450% since the late 1940s, real hourly wages have grown by only 229% over the same period.
Productivity has grown faster than compensation in nearly every sector
The phenomenon of the
productivity-compensation gap is apparent in sectors across the economy. Nearly every industry shows a faster rate of growth in productivity than in wages over the last few decades, with finance and the arts being the major exceptions.
The information sector stands out as the industry with the largest gap: since 1987, the information sector has averaged 12% annual growth in productivity but just 3.3% growth in wages annually. With advances around computing, internet access, mobile devices, and more making technology an essential part of life and commerce, productivity in related information businesses has exploded. The information industry has had faster annual wage growth than any other sector, but even with that being the case, productivity gains easily outpace wage increases in recent years.
Washington has experienced the largest productivity gains over the past decade
Differences in industry composition also help explain the places where productivity gains have been most pronounced recently. Washington and California, two states that have economies that are highly dependent on the information sector, respectively rank first and third in the percentage change in labor productivity over the last decade at 32.2% and 28.4%. Meanwhile, five states have actually seen negative growth in productivity in recent years. At the bottom of the list is Wyoming, where labor productivity declined by 5.1%.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To identify the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade, researchers at
HowtoHome.com calculated the percentage change in the BLS labor productivity index between 2011 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater change in real value-added output was ranked higher.
Here are the states with the largest increase in labor productivity over the last decade.
15. Pennsylvania
Percentage change in labor productivity: +12.6% Percentage change in real value-added output: +16.6% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.6% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +13.7%
14. Iowa
Photo Credit: Suzanne Tucker / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +13.9% Percentage change in real value-added output: +18.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +4.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +14.1%
13. Texas
Photo Credit: CK Foto / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +14.7% Percentage change in real value-added output: +37.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +20.1% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +14.0%
12. Utah
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +15.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +51.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +31.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +27.4%
11. New Mexico
Photo Credit: turtix / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +15.5% Percentage change in real value-added output: +15.7% Percentage change in hours worked: +0.2% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +19.0%
10. Oregon
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +16.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +34.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +15.9% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +19.3%
9. New York
Photo Credit: Lukas Uher / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.0% Percentage change in real value-added output: +20.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +2.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +18.8%
8. Colorado
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.0% Percentage change in real value-added output: +40.0% Percentage change in hours worked: +18.7% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +23.5%
7. Nebraska
Photo Credit: DomVisuals / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +18.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +22.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +22.7%
6. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +19.1% Percentage change in real value-added output: +28.5% Percentage change in hours worked: +7.8% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +15.7%
5. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +19.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +27.3% Percentage change in hours worked: +6.7% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +21.6%
4. Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +20.2% Percentage change in real value-added output: +21.4% Percentage change in hours worked: +1.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +15.6%
3. California
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +28.4% Percentage change in real value-added output: +48.9% Percentage change in hours worked: +16.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +27.7%
2. North Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +30.3% Percentage change in real value-added output: +34.2% Percentage change in hours worked: +3.0% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +12.3%
1. Washington
Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus / Shutterstock
Percentage change in labor productivity: +32.2% Percentage change in real value-added output: +56.6% Percentage change in hours worked: +18.5% Percentage change in real hourly compensation: +28.8%
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
