UNL economic indicator declines, suggesting slow growth for Nebraska

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index continued its up and down performance in December.

Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator fell 0.03% last month, according to the most recent report from UNL's Bureau of Business Research.

The indicator, which is designed to predict economic growth six months into the future, has now bounced back and forth between growth and decline over the past four months, although it has declined four times in the past six months.

“The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will be limited growth in the Nebraska economy in the first half of 2023,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The Leading Economic Indicator has six components: business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.

Three of those components worsened during December. Airline passenger counts fell in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, initial claims for unemployment insurance rose and building permits for single-family homes declined amid higher interest rates.

The full report is available at the Bureau of Business Research website, bbr.unl.edu.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

