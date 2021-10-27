UNL economic indicator declines in September

The latest economic indicator report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows the state's red-hot growth may be headed for a cool down soon.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, fell by 0.91% in September.

“The moderate decline suggests economic growth will slow significantly in Nebraska during the first quarter of 2022,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL. “The economy will expand, but at a lukewarm pace.”

Most components of the leading indicator fell last month, including building permits for single-family homes.

“Home construction activity continues to be hampered by a limited availability of construction materials and workers,” Thompson said.

Manufacturing hours worked also fell. The September decline breaks a streak of steady expansion in Nebraska manufacturing activity during 2021.

Thompson said business expectations remain a "bright spot for the Nebraska economy," as respondents to the September Survey of Nebraska Businesses reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.