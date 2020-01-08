UNL economic indicator climbs in November

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during November, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 0.70%.

“The November increase implies modest economic growth in Nebraska during the first half of 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.

Thompson said an increase in manufacturing hours worked, a drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance and positive business expectations helped drive the increase in the indicator. Another factor: Respondents to the November Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

One component of the leading indicator, building permits for single-family homes, fell sharply during November.

