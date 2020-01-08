You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNL economic indicator climbs in November
View Comments

UNL economic indicator climbs in November

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during November, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 0.70%.

“The November increase implies modest economic growth in Nebraska during the first half of 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.

Thompson said an increase in manufacturing hours worked, a drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance and positive business expectations helped drive the increase in the indicator. Another factor: Respondents to the November Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

One component of the leading indicator, building permits for single-family homes, fell sharply during November.

Business logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News