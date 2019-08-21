Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose sharply during July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 2.66%. The July increase reversed a modest decline during June.
“Taken together, results from the last two months suggest solid economic growth in Nebraska through the end of 2019 and into early 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.
Thompson said all six factors tracked by the indicator rose last month.
The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska's College of Business.