UNL economic indicator bounces back in May
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose sharply during May after steep declines in March and April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator rose by 2.45% last month, with most of its components showing improvement as the state economy began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a sharp drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance relative to March and April. Building permits for single-family homes also rebounded after dropping in April. There was even an increase in airline passenger enplanements relative to the previous month, as air travel began its slow recovery.

“The increase in the leading indicator confirms that the Nebraska economy will grow over the next six months,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university, although he noted that the pace of recovery will depend on a variety of factors

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

