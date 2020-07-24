UNL economic index improves in June

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during June, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator rose by 1.72% last month. Increases in both May and June followed a sharp decline in the LEI-N in March and April.
“The June increase confirms that the Nebraska economy is steadily recovering from the shock caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.
Thompson said all components of the leading economic indicator improved in June, although many of the improvements were modest.
