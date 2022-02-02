 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNL economic index continues to rise in December

  • 0

A nonprofit financial institution that works with underserved small businesses is now going to work with developers on affordable housing, creating another avenue for filling the funding gap that often exists between housing tax credits and the cost of construction.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased by 0.73% during the month.

 “The indicator has improved steadily for three consecutive months, suggesting moderate economic growth in Nebraska during the second quarter of 2022,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said in a news release.

Three of the six components that make up the indicator improved in December. Building permits rose for the third-consecutive month, initial unemployment claims declined and business expectations rose, as respondents to the December Survey of Nebraska Businesses reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

AGP plans soybean plant near David City capable of processing 50M bushels a year
Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers
Business logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News