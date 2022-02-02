UNL economic index continues to rise in December

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The indicator, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased by 0.73% during the month.

“The indicator has improved steadily for three consecutive months, suggesting moderate economic growth in Nebraska during the second quarter of 2022,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said in a news release.

Three of the six components that make up the indicator improved in December. Building permits rose for the third-consecutive month, initial unemployment claims declined and business expectations rose, as respondents to the December Survey of Nebraska Businesses reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

