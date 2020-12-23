 Skip to main content
UNL economic index climbs again in November
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during November, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator climbed by 0.61%, marking the fifth increase in the last six months.

Economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the increase in the index suggests the state's economy will grow through the middle of next year.

Five of the six components of the leading indicator improved during November.

Business expectations were solid, with respondents to the November Survey of Nebraska Business reporting plans to increase in employment over the next six months. There also was modest growth in manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes as well as a decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance and a decline in the value of the dollar, which makes U.S. exports cheaper.

