UNL economic index climbs again in November

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during November, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator climbed by 0.61%, marking the fifth increase in the last six months.
Economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the increase in the index suggests the state's economy will grow through the middle of next year.
Five of the six components of the leading indicator improved during November.
Business expectations were solid, with respondents to the November Survey of Nebraska Business reporting plans to increase in employment over the next six months. There also was modest growth in manufacturing hours worked and building permits for single-family homes as well as a decline in initial claims for unemployment insurance and a decline in the value of the dollar, which makes U.S. exports cheaper.
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LINCOLN:
Holiday Inn Express
Workers construct a tower crane on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets on March 30. The crane will be used to construct a 140-room Holiday Inn Express.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
VA Clinic
A new $23.9 million Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic being built on the VA campus south of 70th and O streets is the cornerstone of a larger redevelopment known as Victory Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Antelope Tower
A preliminary design shows plans for an apartment building proposed on the block west of Antelope Valley Parkway in the K and L streets corridor.
Architecture Etcetera, Courtesy Image
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Construction is close to being finished on the new Mourning Hope Grief Center in February.
Mourning Hope Facebook page
State office building
A nighttime rendering of the planned State of Nebraska office building at 17th and K streets. The four-story building would have two levels of parking and two floors of office space.
Courtesy image
Lincoln sports complex
Work is going on to finish the interior of the Kinetic Sports Complex on West O Street so it can be open in March.
Manzitto, Courtesy photo
Campion project
Campion Development has received approval for its student-oriented housing project at Ninth and M streets.
Courtesy image, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects
300 N. 48th Street
A Spectrum retail store will be the first tenant for a retail building under construction at the former Skate Zone site at 300 N. 48th St. Construction on a hotel at the site is likely to start in the next two to three months.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gold's Galleria
The Gold’s Building at 11th and O streets has been sold to a real estate investment company that plans a $15 million-$20 million redevelopment that will include a 110-room hotel.
Journal Star file photo
Madonna New Patient Wing
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals plans to break ground this spring on a new $57 million, three-story patient wing on its Lincoln campus.
Courtesy image
Wesleyan theatre
An architectural rendering shows the first phase of a renovation project at Nebraska Wesleyan University, which will replace seats in McDonald Theatre.
Courtesy image
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Workers put together the red, steel frame for Tommy's Express Car Wash north of 70th and O Streets in November. The site was formerly home to Texas T-Bone and Lone Star Steakhouse, among other restaurants.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lied Place Residences
A 300-foot mobile crane sits ready to erect a 280-foot tower crane at the site of the future Lied Place Residences in November.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bryan Physician Network
Bryan Physician Network broke ground at 84th and Pioneers on a new building that will be home to Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and a second Bryan Urgent Care location.
COURTESY PHOTO
New football complex
Nebraska's proposed new football facility ties in with the East Stadium Plaza and other buildings on the NU campus.
NU Athletic Department
Sun Valley Lanes
This rendering shows the new bar planned at Sun Valley Lanes.
Sun Valley Lanes Facebook page
Telegraph Flats
Telegraph Lofts East rises in the foreground, followed by Telegraph Flats, while looking west toward downtown Lincoln in September.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
SCC renovations
Southeast Community College's Education Square downtown was renovated, with enhanced security.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
An architectural rendering shows a six-story hotel proposed for 21st Street and Transformation Drive on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
COURTESY IMAGE
Kindler Hotel
There's a healthy use of granite and marble throughout the rooms and public spaces, including bathrooms at The Kindler Hotel.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lancaster Event Center
Water hookups and electrical boxes line the new campground under construction at the Lancaster Event Center.
Journal Star file photo
Olsson
Construction on the Olsson building in the Haymarket in July.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Eastmont
This rendering shows what the Eastmont campus at 6315 O St. will look like after its planned $50 million expansion.
Courtesy image
Lincoln Children's Zoo
The new Wild Kingdom Theater is part of the expanded Lincoln Children's Zoo that opened in May.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Stack Lofts
The Stack at 1222 P St. includes 27 market-rate apartments -- three two-bedroom units, 20 one-bedroom units and four studios, some with balcony access.
Journal Star file photo
Ninth & O development
New renderings show a preliminary design for a hotel on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets.
LK Architecture, Courtesy photo
Prison Open House
The new, 160-bed women's unit at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was built to be a therapeutic space. It features earth tones, natural lighting and wood throughout the building.
Journal Star file photo
Wilderness Nature Camp
The Lincoln Parks Foundation is raising money to build a new Wilderness Nature Camp building at Pioneers Park Nature Center.
Courtesy image
Great Plains Beef
This rendering shows Great Plains Beef's planned new administration building at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Matt Olberding
14th and N
The city has chosen this proposal from Argent Group for a high-rise development at 14th and N streets. The rendering is looking southwest.
DLR Group, Courtesy image
Southpointe garage
Part of the new parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions is finally open, several months after originally planned.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
White Lotus Group and HDR propose a mixed-use community hub for the site it calls Mural, which would combine affordable housing, retail, a wellness center and central library with murals throughout the block.
COURTESY IMAGE
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.