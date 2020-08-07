UNL confidence index shows lagging economic present with future optimism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Business confidence during July in Nebraska was poor, but there is modest optimism for the future.

The Business Confidence Index-Nebraska had a value of 83.3 in July — down from 88.8 in June — which is well below the neutral level of 100. The aggregate index value, however, reflects a significant difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next six months.

The index was well below 100 due to the loss of sales and unemployment over the past six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent conditions sub-index had a value of 63.5 during July. The expectations index, by contrast, was above neutral, with a value of 103.1. Businesses have a somewhat positive outlook for the next six months.

The Business Confidence Index summarizes responses to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business regarding sales and employment. Respondents provide their assessment of both recent employment and sales change and expectations for the next 6 months. The Survey of Nebraska Business is sent to 500 Nebraska business establishments each month.

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said 33% of businesses mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic when describing the most important issues facing their business.