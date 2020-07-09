UNL confidence index shows future optimism

Business confidence during June in Nebraska was poor, but there is optimism for the future.
The Business Confidence Index–Nebraska had a value of 88.8 in June, which is well below the neutral level of 100. The aggregate index value, however, reflects a significant difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next six months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was 76.5, but the expectations sub-index was 101.
“Index results show that Nebraska businesses have gone through a difficult period, but have some optimism about the future,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Customer demand is the primary concern for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-one percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic as their top business concern, primarily due to its impact on customer demand. Another 38 percent of businesses choose customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.