UNL confidence index shows future optimism
UNL confidence index shows future optimism

Business confidence during June in Nebraska was poor, but there is optimism for the future.

The Business Confidence Index–Nebraska had a value of 88.8 in June, which is well below the neutral level of 100. The aggregate index value, however, reflects a significant difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next six months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was 76.5, but the expectations sub-index was 101.

“Index results show that Nebraska businesses have gone through a difficult period, but have some optimism about the future,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Customer demand is the primary concern for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-one percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic as their top business concern, primarily due to its impact on customer demand. Another 38 percent of businesses choose customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

