 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL business confidence index rises sharply in March
0 comments

UNL business confidence index rises sharply in March

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska business confidence surged again in March, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Business Confidence Index – Nebraska rose from a value of 97.1 in February to 107.7 in March. The March reading is well above the neutral level of 100.

The index reflects both recent conditions and expectations about the next six months, The bureau said in a news release. The expectations component of the Business Confidence Index - Nebraska was especially strong, with a reading of 124.6 in March.

“Strong expectations suggest that businesses are planning for rapid economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as bureau director.

Twenty-one percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 Pandemic as their top business concern. Another 23% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.

Business logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News