UNL business confidence index rises sharply in March

Nebraska business confidence surged again in March, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Business Confidence Index – Nebraska rose from a value of 97.1 in February to 107.7 in March. The March reading is well above the neutral level of 100.

The index reflects both recent conditions and expectations about the next six months, The bureau said in a news release. The expectations component of the Business Confidence Index - Nebraska was especially strong, with a reading of 124.6 in March.

“Strong expectations suggest that businesses are planning for rapid economic growth in Nebraska over the next six months,” said Eric Thompson, an economist who serves as bureau director.

Twenty-one percent of business respondents mentioned the COVID-19 Pandemic as their top business concern. Another 23% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19.

