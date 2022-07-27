 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United adding direct flights to and from Lincoln for Husker football games

Fan greet at Lincoln Airport

Volunteers greet Ohio State football fans arriving on a special direct United Airlines flight from Columbus, Ohio, at the Lincoln Airport in September 2019. 

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska football fans will once again get a quick and easy way to travel to a Husker road game this fall.

United Airlines on Tuesday announced it would add 120 flights to its schedule this fall, including three direct flights to and from Lincoln to accommodate fans.

Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers
Lincoln Airport announces new flight destination

"College football fans love following their team on the road and this year we're making it easier than ever," said Michael Weeks, managing director of domestic schedule development and publication at United.

A flight will bring Oklahoma fans to Lincoln for the Sept. 17 clash at Memorial Stadium. Fans can depart Friday afternoon, fly straight to Lincoln and then fly back to Oklahoma City on Sunday morning.

On Nov. 11, Husker fans can board a direct flight to Detroit to cheer on the team when it plays Michigan on Nov. 12, then return home on another direct flight on Nov. 13. That flight will be on an Airbus 320, which seats around 150 passengers. That's more than double the size of the United planes that normally fly out of Lincoln.

United also said it plans to offer larger planes for some connecting flights from Chicago to Big Ten destinations throughout the season.

This is the second year in a row and third overall that United has offered additional flights to and from Lincoln. Last year, flights were added surrounding the Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State games.

In 2019, United offered direct flights from Columbus, Ohio, to Lincoln to accommodate OSU fans traveling here for the game.

Lincoln Airport's terminal renovation project making strides

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

