Union Bank plans major renovation of Pine Lake office building in Lincoln

One of the state's largest banks is planning a major redevelopment of a southwest Lincoln office building.

Back in September, Union Bank & Trust paid $8.7 million for a building at 1801 Pine Lake Road, and last week, the bank filed a $4.5 million building permit to renovate it.

Union Bank said in a statement that work has already started on the building, and it expects to be done with renovations sometime in the summer.

When construction is complete, about 180 of the bank's employees will move there from other leased locations, the statement said. The building will likely house additional employees in the future as the bank expands.

According to its most recent financial statement filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Union Bank has added 135 employees over the past five years as its assets have grown from $2.9 billion to $4.4 billion, which ranks third among Nebraska-based banks, behind Pinnacle Bank and First National Bank of Omaha.

The bank said in its statement that in addition to office space for workers, the building also will have collaboration space and an employee fitness center.