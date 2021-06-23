 Skip to main content
Unemployment rates in Lincoln, state hit pandemic lows
Unemployment rates in Lincoln, state hit pandemic lows

The local and state unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

According to data released Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the Nebraska unemployment rate was 2.6% in May, down from 2.8% in April and 5.4% in May 2020. It was the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country and less than half the national rate of 5.8%.

The rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area was 2.2%, the same as the revised April rate and also down from 5.4% in 2020.

The April and May rates are the lowest unemployment rates in Lincoln since the fall of 2018. The statewide rate appears to have not been as low as 2.6% since 1999.

Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin noted that job numbers continue to increase in the state, with the May numbers up more than 7,600 from April and more than 60,000 from a year ago. “Many industries saw increases both over the month and over the year,” Albin said in a news release.

However, the number of people working in Nebraska, while higher than at any time since the pandemic started, is still lower than it was in March 2020.

The Lincoln area had nearly 5,600 more people working in May than there were a year ago, and it had more than 11,000 more jobs than in May 2020. But it also had fewer people working in May than in March 2020.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News