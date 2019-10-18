{{featured_button_text}}
Job growth link

Unemployment in both Lincoln and Nebraska was higher in September than it was a year ago.

Unemployment rates across the state were up considerably in September compared with a year ago.

According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 3.1%, which was the same as in August but was up from 2.7% a year ago.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers Lancaster and Seward counties, was 2.7% in September. That was down from 2.9% in August, but was up from 2.3% a year ago.

Every metro area, micropolitan area or labor market area tracked by the department saw higher unemployment this September compared with a year ago.

The increases ranged from 0.2 percentage points in Omaha and Fremont to 0.8 percentage points in North Platte.

Despite the higher unemployment rate, the number of people with jobs continues to increase.

"Statewide, the labor force and employment levels were record highs again,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. The state has had more than 1 million people employed every month since March.

In the Lincoln area, there were nearly 193,000 jobs in September.

Compared with a year ago, there were about 2,700 more people employed in Lincoln, but there also were about 700 more people unemployed.

The local and state unemployment rates continued to be below the national rate, which was 3.7% in September.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments