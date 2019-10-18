Unemployment rates across the state were up considerably in September compared with a year ago.
According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 3.1%, which was the same as in August but was up from 2.7% a year ago.
The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers Lancaster and Seward counties, was 2.7% in September. That was down from 2.9% in August, but was up from 2.3% a year ago.
Every metro area, micropolitan area or labor market area tracked by the department saw higher unemployment this September compared with a year ago.
The increases ranged from 0.2 percentage points in Omaha and Fremont to 0.8 percentage points in North Platte.
Despite the higher unemployment rate, the number of people with jobs continues to increase.
"Statewide, the labor force and employment levels were record highs again,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. The state has had more than 1 million people employed every month since March.
In the Lincoln area, there were nearly 193,000 jobs in September.
Compared with a year ago, there were about 2,700 more people employed in Lincoln, but there also were about 700 more people unemployed.
The local and state unemployment rates continued to be below the national rate, which was 3.7% in September.