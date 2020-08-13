Unemployment filings continue to decline in Nebraska

Initial filings for unemployment continued their downward trend in Nebraska.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,640 Nebraskans filed initial claims in the week that ended Sunday, down 306 from the previous week. Initial claims have fallen for three straight weeks and are now down nearly 90% from their peak in late March, but they are still more than three times higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.
Continuing claims, which are a better gauge of overall job market conditions, fell by more than 8,700 to 37,643 for the week ending Aug. 1.
Nationally, initial claims fell below 1 million for the first time in more than four months. Claims were down about 228,000 from the previous week to 963,000.
