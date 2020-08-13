You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unemployment filings continue to decline in Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Unemployment filings continue to decline in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Initial filings for unemployment continued their downward trend in Nebraska.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 2,640 Nebraskans filed initial claims in the week that ended Sunday, down 306 from the previous week. Initial claims have fallen for three straight weeks and are now down nearly 90% from their peak in late March, but they are still more than three times higher than they were before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Continuing claims, which are a better gauge of overall job market conditions, fell by more than 8,700 to 37,643 for the week ending Aug. 1.

Nationally, initial claims fell below 1 million for the first time in more than four months. Claims were down about 228,000 from the previous week to 963,000.

7 Lincoln firms land on Inc. 5000 list
Camping World coming to Lincoln, Sidney
Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News