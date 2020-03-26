You are the owner of this article.
Unemployment claims surge in Nebraska
Unemployment claims surge in Nebraska

Unemployment claims skyrocketed in Nebraska last week, mirroring an unprecedented surge across the U.S.

There were 15,668 initial unemployment claims filed in the state for the week ending March 21. That was up from 799 the previous week.

Both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Labor Commissioner John Albin declined comment through spokespeople Thursday morning, saying they will talk about the issue at the governor's 2 p.m. news conference.

Nationally, unemployment claims rose by more than 3 million to a weekly record, as people lost their jobs, at least temporarily, across a range of industries.

The Nebraska claims numbers are likely a record. In records going back to 1987, weekly initial claims have never reached 4,000.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

Among the hardest-hit industries by COVID-19 restrictions are travel, retail and restaurants. Many stores, restaurants and bars have either closed down altogether or gone to carryout and delivery only.

As of Thursday in Lincoln, restaurants are required to close their dining rooms, and other businesses that require close contact, such as salons, are required to close altogether.

"A sharp increase in first-time unemployment insurance claims was anticipated due to social distancing practices by consumers and businesses," said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He pointed out that first-time claims may remain elevated in the coming weeks as additional job losses occur and workers continue to file claims.

As bad as the state unemployment claims numbers were, Creighton economist Ernie Goss pointed out that they were not as bad as the national numbers.

Nebraska claims represented 1.5% of the total workforce, he said, while the national claims added up to 2.1% of the workforce.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

