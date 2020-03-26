Unemployment claims surge in Nebraska

Unemployment claims skyrocketed in Nebraska last week, mirroring an unprecedented surge across the U.S.

There were 15,668 initial unemployment claims filed in the state for the week ending March 21. That was up from 799 the previous week.

Both Gov. Pete Ricketts and Labor Commissioner John Albin declined comment through spokespeople Thursday morning, saying they will talk about the issue at the governor's 2 p.m. news conference.

Nationally, unemployment claims rose by more than 3 million to a weekly record, as people lost their jobs, at least temporarily, across a range of industries.

The Nebraska claims numbers are likely a record. In records going back to 1987, weekly initial claims have never reached 4,000.

Among the hardest-hit industries by COVID-19 restrictions are travel, retail and restaurants. Many stores, restaurants and bars have either closed down altogether or gone to carryout and delivery only.

As of Thursday in Lincoln, restaurants are required to close their dining rooms, and other businesses that require close contact, such as salons, are required to close altogether.