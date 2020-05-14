Unemployment claims in Nebraska continue to fall from record levels

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Initial claims for unemployment fell slightly last week in Nebraska, but they remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

For the week ending May 9, there were 6,408 initial claims in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was down only 10 from a revised number of 6,418 the previous week.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag a week behind initial claims, saw a much larger decline, falling from 68,882 to 66,295. It was the first time in several weeks that that number dropped.

Nationally, unemployment claims also continued to fall. Initial claims were just under 3 million, down about 200,000 from the previous week.

The national unemployment rate in April was 15.7%, the highest its been since the Great Depression. Nebraska's April unemployment rate will be reported on Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

