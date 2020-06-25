Unemployment claims hit 3-month low in Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Initial claims for unemployment in Nebraska fell to a three-month low last week.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 4,441 initial claims for the week ending June 20, down more than 400 from a week ago and the lowest number since the coronavirus pandemic started.

However, that number is still higher than the pre-pandemic weekly claims record set in January 2010.

Continuing claims for unemployment, which lag initial claims by a week, fell by more than 1,800 to 55,576.

People have slowly been returning to work as more businesses reopen and are allowed to expand the number of customers they can serve. In May, Nebraska's 5.2% unemployment rate ranked as the nation's lowest.

Still, the rate was high enough that the state earlier this week said it would offer 13 additional weeks of unemployment compensation for those who exhaust their benefits, something it hasn't done since 1981.

Nationally, unemployment claims continued to fall, dropping about 60,000 to slightly less than 1.5 million. The number of people receiving continuing unemployment benefits was 19.5 million, down nearly 800,000 from the previous week.

