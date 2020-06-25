You are the owner of this article.
Unemployment claims hit 3-month low in Nebraska
Drive-Thru Career Fair

Iyonna Clay hands out bags containing one-page documents from employers who are hiring to people during a drive-thru career fair in May at Gateway Mall. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Initial claims for unemployment in Nebraska fell to a three-month low last week.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 4,441 initial claims for the week ending June 20, down more than 400 from a week ago and the lowest number since the coronavirus pandemic started.

However, that number is still higher than the pre-pandemic weekly claims record set in January 2010.

Continuing claims for unemployment, which lag initial claims by a week, fell by more than 1,800 to 55,576.

People have slowly been returning to work as more businesses reopen and are allowed to expand the number of customers they can serve. In May, Nebraska's 5.2% unemployment rate ranked as the nation's lowest.

Nebraska offers 13 weeks more of unemployment benefits

Still, the rate was high enough that the state earlier this week said it would offer 13 additional weeks of unemployment compensation for those who exhaust their benefits, something it hasn't done since 1981.

Nationally, unemployment claims continued to fall, dropping about 60,000 to slightly less than 1.5 million. The number of people receiving continuing unemployment benefits was 19.5 million, down nearly 800,000 from the previous week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

