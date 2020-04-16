Unemployment claims dip but stay well above Nebraska's average

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Unemployment claims in Nebraska fell for the first time in several weeks but remained well above normal levels.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 16,391 people filed an initial unemployment claim in the state in the week that ended Saturday, a drop of more than 10,000. It's the first time in a month that claims weren't at a record level.

Nebraska has now seen about 85,000 initial unemployment claims in the past four weeks, about double the number of claims it got in all of 2019.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, rose to more than 59,000 for the week ended April 4, up more than 20,000 from the previous week.

Nebraska will report its unemployment rate for March on Friday.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims were 5,245,000, a drop of nearly 1.4 million from the previous week. Nearly 12 million people were receiving unemployment assistance as of April 4, up 4.5 million from the previous week, and the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 8.2%.

