Unemployment claims dip again in Nebraska
Unemployment claims dip again in Nebraska

After nearing a three-month high two weeks ago, Nebraska's unemployment claims decreased for a second consecutive week.

For the week ending July 25, the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance fell from 3,989 the previous week to 3,557 -- the lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in March.

Continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, also declined. In Nebraska, that figure decreased from 53,151 to 45,640.

Nationwide, the number of continuing claims increased week over week, even as the number of initial claims fell slightly.

Though the number of first-time claims dipped by more than 173,000, falling to around 1.2 million, an increase of more than half a million continuing claims brought the total to nearly 16.9 million Americans on unemployment insurance.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

