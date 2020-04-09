Unemployment claims continue to soar

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Initial unemployment claims set a record in Nebraska for a third straight week.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 26,788 Nebraskans filed claims in the week ending April 4.

This comes after initial claims totaled more than 40,000 the past two weeks.

The state has now seen nearly 70,000 claims in the past three weeks. It had less than 42,000 all of last year.

Job losses have continued to mount, as companies that initially remained open succumb to the drop in business caused by the pandemic and businesses that initially paid furloughed employees decide they can no longer do so.

For example, many local restaurants that had stayed open offering drive-thru and/or carry-out service have closed in the past week or so, including BurgerFi, Honest Abe's and Sebastian's Table, and Bourbon Street by Single Barrel.

Many retailers that closed back in March, including Kohl's and Buckle, pledged to pay their workers for at least two weeks, hoping the virus-related shutdown would be short-lived. But as it became apparent that the economic disruption will not go away quickly, those businesses laid off or furloughed workers.