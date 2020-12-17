Unemployment claims back on the decline in Nebraska

Last week's increase in both initial and continuing unemployment claims appears to be a blip rather than the sign of a trend.
After rising to their highest level in several weeks for the week ending Dec. 5, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska fell by 500 last week to 2,534, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, had risen last week for the first time in months. However, they declined by 1,655 claims in the most recent week to what is now the lowest level since the pandemic began.
Nationally, initial claims for unemployment rose for the second-straight week, up 23,000 to 885,000. Initial claims, which rose last week, dropped 273,000 to 5.5 million.
PHOTOS FROM THE PANDEMIC:
Ghost Town, 10.20
Bruegger's Bagels in downtown Lincoln didn't survive the pandemic, although the lights remain on at two of its neighbors along Q Street -- Juice Stop and Running Company. With people staying home and working from home, downtown is missing its community, said business owner Nader Sepahpur. “The art community is not here, the music community is not here, the entertainment is not here.”
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ghost Town-Novel Idea, 10.21
“I love my job and I want to have a bookstore that supports the community." -- Cinnamon Dokken, owner, A Novel Idea, 118 N. 14th St.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ghost Town-Judtih Andre, 10.21
“Construction is still going on, but I miss the energy people bring to downtown.” -- Judith Andre, downtown resident, with her corgi, Murray, in the Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth St.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ghost Town-Tavern, 10.21
“We’ll be around for a while, but it’s not the most fun year we’ve had in 10 years in the business.” -- Matt Taylor, owner, Tavern on the Square, 816 P St.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ghost Town-Chef Nadar, 10.21
"I remember downtown when downtown was dead. I keep saying this is an opportunity to make downtown better." -- Nader Sepahpur, longtime downtown restaurant owner
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Downtown ghost town, Husker Headquarters
“Some people were OK with coming back into stores but a lot of people got spooked; they didn’t want to be out in public.” -- Blaine Braziel, marketing director, Husker Headquarters, 1120 P St.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ghost Town - From Nebraska Gift Shop
“Instead of downsizing, we expanded. We’re just hoping for the best. We pray a lot.” -- Barb Ballard, owner of From Nebraska Gift Shop, 803 Q St.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Downtown ghost town, Cornhusker Marriott
When the Cornhusker Marriott closed in March, it illuminated a heart that glowed above downtown for months.
Courtesy photo
Downtown ghost town
Just before the Cornhusker Marriott reopened in August, it filled in the outline of the heart that had shone for months.
Courtesy photo
A walk downtown
A restaurant patron walks past a window art display called A Moment of Change by Kinzee Hillis, in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 19.
Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR
A walk downtown
Only a few rooms are lit in the Graduate Lincoln on a recent Monday evening.
Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR
A walk downtown
A person walks past the recently closed Scooter's location in the Haymarket. Two downtown locations, including one in the Gold's Building, are closing. Owner Jason Metcalf said the closure wasn't due to the pandemic -- in fact, he said Scooters' sales overall have actually increased since before COVID-19 hit -- but because the company is moving toward making sure all its locations have drive-thrus.
Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR
A walk downtown
After closing all its locations in mid-March, Marcus Theatres has reopened the Grand downtown with limited hours.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A walk downtown
A note on the door at Rusty Taco, 210 N. 14th St., says it will reopen in June, but it has not. There is a second location open at 27th and Pine Lake Road.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A walk downtown
Ads encourage patrons to wear masks in downtown Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she believes Lancaster County's mask mandate has helped people feel more comfortable shopping and has aided businesses in staying open since outbreaks can sideline their workforce.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A walk downtown
A person walks along the sidewalk in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 19.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A walk downtown
Misty's Restaurant and Lounge sits empty due to reduced hours in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 19.
Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR
A walk downtown
A pair of bikers ride down the sidewalk in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 19.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Olsson 10.5
Office workers focus on their tasks as many of their colleagues' cubicles remain empty at Olsson in downtown Lincoln on Oct. 5. The number of employees working in the office is considerably lower since COVID-19 hit Lincoln in March.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Olsson 10.5
An employee's calendar markings stop midway through March, when COVID-19 hit Lincoln and many office workers began to work remotely.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Olsson 10.5
Mementos and keepsakes remained behind as many office workers now work remotely at Olsson. The number of office workers downtown is considerably lower since COVID-19 hit Lincoln back in March.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Olsson 10.5
Office workers focus on their tasks as many of their colleagues' cubicles remain empty at Olsson in Lincoln's West Haymarket. The number of employees working in the office is considerably lower since COVID-19 hit Lincoln in March.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Olsson 10.5
Tyler Troxel (left) consults with Brandon Roesler in a mostly vacant office space at Olsson as many of their co-workers work remotely on Oct. 5. The number of office workers downtown is considerably lower since COVID-19 hit Lincoln in March.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hitting the brakes, bike ridership during pandemic
Sales and occupation tax collections down
Parking revenue during COVID-19
YMCA shut down
The YMCA of Lincoln announced on Oct. 22 it was closing the Downtown YMCA, at 11th and P streets, permanently.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
YMCA shut down
The Downtown YMCA, at 11th and P streets, will close permanently, the YMCA of Lincoln announced Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.