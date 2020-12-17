 Skip to main content
Unemployment claims back on the decline in Nebraska
Last week's increase in both initial and continuing unemployment claims appears to be a blip rather than the sign of a trend.

After rising to their highest level in several weeks for the week ending Dec. 5, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska fell by 500 last week to 2,534, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, had risen last week for the first time in months. However, they declined by 1,655 claims in the most recent week to what is now the lowest level since the pandemic began.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment rose for the second-straight week, up 23,000 to 885,000. Initial claims, which rose last week, dropped 273,000 to 5.5 million.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

