Unemployment claims back on the decline in Nebraska

Last week's increase in both initial and continuing unemployment claims appears to be a blip rather than the sign of a trend.

After rising to their highest level in several weeks for the week ending Dec. 5, initial unemployment claims in Nebraska fell by 500 last week to 2,534, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week, had risen last week for the first time in months. However, they declined by 1,655 claims in the most recent week to what is now the lowest level since the pandemic began.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment rose for the second-straight week, up 23,000 to 885,000. Initial claims, which rose last week, dropped 273,000 to 5.5 million.

PHOTOS FROM THE PANDEMIC:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.