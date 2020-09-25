Unemployed Nebraskans will receive full six weeks of extra $300 payment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite being the last state to join the program, Nebraska will be able to pay the full six weeks of additional unemployment compensation through the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said Friday that payments will be issued for the last three weeks of the program, which provides an additional $300 in federal employment compensation to qualified unemployment claimants whose job loss was caused by the coronavirus pandemic and who are receiving at least $100 from the state.

The money, which was authorized through an executive order from President Donald Trump and is being paid out of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was always meant to be temporary and cover only six weeks of payments.

Because Gov. Pete Ricketts waited until earlier this month to decide to participate in the program, making Nebraska the last state to join, there was concern it may not receive funding for all six weeks.

The state said it has already issued more than $47 million in Lost Wages Assistance for the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8 and 15. The additional funding will cover the weeks ending Aug. 22 and 29 and Sept. 5. The week ending Sept. 5 is the last week covered by the program nationwide due to exhaustion of FEMA funds.