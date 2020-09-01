 Skip to main content
UBS to build new Lincoln office
UBS to build new Lincoln office

UBS Wealth Management has announced plans to relocate its Lincoln branch office from Village Gardens near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road to the Firethorn Corporate Center near 84th and Van Dorn streets.

Manzitto Construction, Development and Real Estate will be constructing the new office, which is expected to be complete in July 2021.

The move to the Firethorn Corporate Center will provide UBS adviser teams and clients new ways to interact through enhanced technology, including video conferencing.

“The dynamic space at Firethorn will provide a great new environment for our employees and clients alike,” UBS Managing Director and Midwest Market Head Mike Mimick said in a news release. “We’re excited to be able to serve our team and clients even more effectively and utilize the broad resources UBS has to offer.”

UBS said its new office will be part of the mixed-use Firethorn Corporate Center and will provide a state-of-the-art space for the company's 40 local financial advisers and support staff to work and meet with clients.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News